PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.63-$6.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,579,000 after purchasing an additional 361,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4,255.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

