PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.63-$6.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.63 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,579,000 after purchasing an additional 361,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4,255.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.
About PepsiCo (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.