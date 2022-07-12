PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.63-$6.63 EPS.

PEP opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.36.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,445,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,551 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,550,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $20,784,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.