PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.66. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.63-$6.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.36.

Shares of PEP opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

