Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,558 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 673,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,558 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $18,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BRP Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,006.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 12,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $596,033 in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

