Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $324.19 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.