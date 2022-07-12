Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,282 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

