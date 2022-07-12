Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $22,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

SSNC stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.