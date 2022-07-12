Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.94 Million Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of ICF International worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICF International by 67.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,689,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.68. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICFI. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

