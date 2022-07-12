Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $77.80 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 1.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of DexCom worth $77,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $703,892. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.