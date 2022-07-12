Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 127,253 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127,253 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.74. The company has a market capitalization of $440.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

