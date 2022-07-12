Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 18,712 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,056,784. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.