Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 38,995 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,995 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Liberty Energy worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.37.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

