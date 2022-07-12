Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 9,699 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of EPR Properties worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $372,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of EPR opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

