Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 793,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,141,322 shares.The stock last traded at $20.09 and had previously closed at $20.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 331,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 214,431 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,112,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.