Piper Sandler Increases Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $17.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DYN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,707. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $463.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.14.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 298,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,303,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

