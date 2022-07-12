Piper Sandler Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $55.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Shares of LNC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $5,035,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

