Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 11,206 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.08. 48,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

