Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 2,886 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

American Tower stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,796. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

