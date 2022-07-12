Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.87.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.70. 11,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.00. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

