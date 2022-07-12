Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 2,124 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Union Pacific by 15.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $76,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 283.0% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 5,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.55.

UNP traded down $4.02 on Tuesday, hitting $205.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

