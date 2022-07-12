Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 3,193 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,212. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.06 and its 200 day moving average is $203.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.79.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.