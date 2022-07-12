Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 3,493 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Waste Management by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of WM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,387. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

