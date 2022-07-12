Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 175.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $146.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

