Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.80.

SHW traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.25. 34,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

