Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,851. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.

