Plasma Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $615,167.18 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $615,167.18 and $15,886.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00111891 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00018017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

