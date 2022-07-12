Poolz Finance Market Capitalization Tops $4.39 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00006893 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $342,589.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

