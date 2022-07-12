Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 475,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,667. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.75.
Prenetics Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prenetics Global (PRE)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.