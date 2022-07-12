Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 475,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,667. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

