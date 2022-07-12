Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 20.62.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

