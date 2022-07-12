Project Pai (PAI) One Day Volume Tops $1,602.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1,602.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00055883 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,809,220,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,130,109 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

