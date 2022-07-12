Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

