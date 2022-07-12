PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,159 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IWD traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $146.51. 25,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

