PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,435 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.58. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,736. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

