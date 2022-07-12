PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys 335 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,786. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

