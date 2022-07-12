PRW Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

