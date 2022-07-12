PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142,291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 64,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,082. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

