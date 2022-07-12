PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.54. 409,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,638,348. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.41 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

