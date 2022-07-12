PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. 54,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.

