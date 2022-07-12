PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,178. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.