PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up to $16.03

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.41. PubMatic shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 2,090 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.96.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,230 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in PubMatic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

