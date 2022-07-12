PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up to $16.03

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.41. PubMatic shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 2,090 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.96.
In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,230 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in PubMatic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
