PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

PVH stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

