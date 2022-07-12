PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Trading 11% Higher

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Rating) shares traded up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.85. 335,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 337,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.
The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$606.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00.
About PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR)
