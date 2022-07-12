Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of PZN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.21. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.90.
Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.72%.
About Pzena Investment Management (Get Rating)
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.
