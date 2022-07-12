Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of PZN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.21. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.90.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at $3,328,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,005,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 20.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 263,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 247,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.