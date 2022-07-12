Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 1,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

About Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

Further Reading

