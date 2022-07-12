Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qumu news, CEO Rose Bentley acquired 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,879.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Qumu by 341.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Qumu by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

