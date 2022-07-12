Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $92.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.44. Approximately 16,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 650,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.01.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 1,725.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

