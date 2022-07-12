Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $255,079.15 and $16,386.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,439.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.16 or 0.05376446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027625 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00245808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00638575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00072023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.52 or 0.00506786 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

