Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TotalEnergies (TTE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE):

7/6/2022 – TotalEnergies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €48.10 ($48.10) to €51.30 ($51.30). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – TotalEnergies had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $74.00.

7/1/2022 – TotalEnergies was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2022 – TotalEnergies was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/9/2022 – TotalEnergies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – TotalEnergies was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. 1,191,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after buying an additional 1,081,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

