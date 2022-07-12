ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 63% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $10,754.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

