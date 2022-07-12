Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.20. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

